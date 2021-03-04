Police: Dallas officer charged with 2 counts capital murder

DALLAS (AP) — Authorities say a Dallas police officer has been arrested on two counts of capital murder in a pair of 2017 killings. Bryan Riser was taken into custody Thursday morning and brought to the Dallas County Jail. Police Chief Eddie Garcia said at a news conference that Riser was arrested in connection with two unconnected killings related to his off-duty conduct and not his job. He says a witness in 2019 implicated Riser in the killings of Liza Saenz and Albert Douglas. Police say Riser joined the department in 2008 and had been serving as a patrol officer before his arrest. An attorney for Riser could not be immediately located.