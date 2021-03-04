One Good Thing: A taste of the islands makes lockdown easier

LONDON (AP) — Once a week, for the last 42 weeks, the lucky seniors on Glenda Andrew’s list have been treated to deliveries of delicacies such as jerk pork, curry goat and cow foot soup accompanied by rice and peas, yams and plantains. The free food deliveries, distributed to communities in northwestern England, are needed more than ever by Britain’s older immigrants who have been isolated from friends and family by the pandemic. The meal program grew out of Andrew’s work with Preston Windrush Generation & Descendants, a group organized to fight for the rights of early immigrants from the Caribbean and other former British colonies who found themselves threatened with deportation in recent years.