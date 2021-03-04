North Dakota House expels lawmaker accused of misconduct

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota House has expelled a lawmaker accused of threatening and sexually harassing women at the Capitol. The resolution to expel GOP Rep. Luke Simons was approved 69-25 on Thursday. It was the first time since statehood a lawmaker has been expelled from the Legislature. Simons denied wrongdoing and refused Republican leaders’ calls to resign. The rancher and barber is accused of a pattern of sexually aggressive, lewd, and threatening behavior, dating back to shortly after he took office in 2017. A 14-page document compiled by the nonpartisan Legislative Council includes allegations that Simons made “advances” toward female staffers and interns, commented on their appearances and tried to give one staffer an unsolicited shoulder massage.