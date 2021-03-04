Mississippi gov will sign bill limiting transgender athletes

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says he’ll sign a bill to ban transgender athletes from competing on girls’ or women’s sports teams in the state’s schools and universities. The Republican said Thursday on Twitter that an executive order by Democratic President Joe Biden “forced the issue.” Biden signed an order on his first day as president, banning discrimination based on gender identity in school sports and elsewhere. Alphonso David is president the LGBTQ civil rights organization Human Rights Campaign. He is sharply criticizing Mississippi and other states that are considering transgender sports bans. David says lawmakers are “prioritizing bullying against transgender kids.”