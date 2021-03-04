Mexico to raise security for candidates ahead of elections

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico will step up security for candidates heading into the largest elections in its history this year. Officials say there already have been 64 murders related to the political process since September. Security Secretary Rosa Icela Rodríguez said Thursday more security forces will be sent to high-risk areas and security will be provided to candidates who receive threats to protect them from what she called the “crime party.” That’s a reference to efforts by organized crime or white collar actors to designate or block candidates in specific races around the country. Elections are scheduled for June 6.