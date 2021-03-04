Long Island doctor charged with murder in 5 opioid deaths

NEW YORK (AP) — A Long Island doctor was indicted Thursday on murder charges, accused of writing prescriptions for massive quantities of opioids that led to the deaths of five patients. George Blatti, 75, who saw patients in a hotel parking lot, a Dunkin’ Donuts shop and at an abandoned Radio Shack, was also charged with endangering the lives of six other patients. Blatti pleaded not guilty at an arraignment in Nassau County Court and was ordered jailed pending a March 30 court appearance. He faces up to 25 years to life in prison if convicted on the most serious charge. A message seeking comment was left Thursday with Blatti’s lawyer.