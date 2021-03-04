Israel, Denmark and Austria join forces against COVID-19

TEL AVIV, Israel (AP) — The leaders of Israel, Denmark and Austria say they’ll work together against COVID-19, investing in research and production centers to keep up with vaccine demand. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said after Thursday’s gathering in Jerusalem that the partnership is necessary to protect people against future surges and mutations of the virus. Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said the pandemic “can only be overcome through global cooperation.” Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said timely access to vaccines will be critical “in the next many years to come.” The leaders said many details, such as the cost and the timing, were still being worked out.