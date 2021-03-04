Iran to meet with UN technical experts over uranium find

BERLIN (AP) — The head of the U.N.’s atomic watchdog agency says Iran has agreed to sit down with international technical experts investigating the discovery of uranium particles at three former undeclared sites in the country, after months of frustration at Tehran’s lack of a credible explanation. The agreement Thursday came as three of the remaining signatories to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran — France, Germany and Britain — backed off the idea of a resolution criticizing Iran for its decision to start limiting access by International Atomic Energy Agency inspectors to current facilities.