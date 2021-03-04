Heart problems may be rare in pro athletes after COVID-19

A new study in pro athletes found that heart inflammation was uncommon after a mild case of COVID-19. The research conducted by major professional sports leagues in the U.S. suggests that most athletes who have recovered don’t need to be sidelined. Outside experts say the study isn’t definitive but it’s the largest to examine the potential problem. The coronavirus can cause inflammation in many organs including the heart. The study included nearly 800 athletes who had infections before October and underwent guideline-recommended heart tests. Five had additional tests showing heart inflammation and were sidelined for about three months.