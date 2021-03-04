Skip to Content

Georgia moving to repeal citizen’s arrest after Arbery death

2:31 pm AP - National News

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia has moved closer to possible repeal of an 1863 law that lets private citizens make an arrest, more than a year after the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery. Arbery was a Black man chased down by white men who said they suspected he had committed a crime. Prosecutors said Arbery was merely out jogging when he was shot. The House bill won unanimous backing from the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday and could soon advance to a House floor vote. It would remove from Georgia law the broad powers granted to ordinary citizens to make arrests. Three men have been charged with murder in Arbery’s death. 

Associated Press

