Georgia moving to repeal citizen’s arrest after Arbery death

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia has moved closer to possible repeal of an 1863 law that lets private citizens make an arrest, more than a year after the fatal shooting of Ahmaud Arbery. Arbery was a Black man chased down by white men who said they suspected he had committed a crime. Prosecutors said Arbery was merely out jogging when he was shot. The House bill won unanimous backing from the House Judiciary Committee on Thursday and could soon advance to a House floor vote. It would remove from Georgia law the broad powers granted to ordinary citizens to make arrests. Three men have been charged with murder in Arbery’s death.