Georgia GOP leaders who stood up to Trump back voting bills

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp and Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger won wide praise last fall for firmly rejecting then-President Donald Trump’s false claims of voter fraud. Now those claims have spawned an effort to tighten voting laws that could affect their political fortunes, and the two Republicans are taking a softer approach. Both men say they support Georgia Republicans’ efforts to enact an ID requirement for absentee voting that would do away with the state’s signature matching system. Their positions illustrate how central curbing access to the ballot has become in the GOP agenda — embraced even among those who have publicly refuted claims of fraud or stolen elections.