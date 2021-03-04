Female owners encourage young women to pursue football path

The words of NFL team owners Sheila Ford Hamp and Dee Haslam were embraced by the 40 young women — and potential pro football employees — attending the league’s fifth annual Women’s Careers in Football Forum late last month. Although it was held virtually for the first time due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the forum’s message came through loud and clear. No more so than when listening to Hamp, who took over before last season running the Lions from her mother, Martha Ford, and Haslam, who owns the Browns with her husband, Jimmy.