EXPLAINER: Why Ethiopia’s deadly Tigray crisis is growing

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Civilians massacred. Journalists arrested. People starving to death. Ethiopia’s government is under growing pressure to allow the world to see firsthand what has occurred in its embattled Tigray region as its Nobel Peace Prize-winning prime minister rejects “partisan interventions.” That pressure is expected to spike this month as the United States chairs the United Nations Security Council and addresses the first major African crisis of the Biden administration. Millions of dollars in aid to Ethiopia, a key security ally, are at stake. Here’s a look at the turmoil in Tigray as the Security Council meets behind closed doors to discuss it Thursday.