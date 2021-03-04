Elijah McClain’s mom says his death sparked push for change

DENVER (AP) — The mother of Elijah McClain isn’t always hopeful but thinks it’s possible her son’s death could create change. Officers in suburban Denver stopped the 23-year-old Black massage therapist in 2019 as he walked home from the store, put him a neckhold and asked paramedics to sedate him. An investigation commissioned by the city of Aurora after McClain’s death got renewed attention during the nationwide push for racial justice said last week that there was no apparent legal justification for police to stop or use force on him. Sheneen McClain told The Associated Press on Wednesday that she’s glad the world knows he was innocent. She says his death “invokes people to want to change things.”