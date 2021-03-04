Court drops case against Dutch father who isolated family

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A Dutch court has ruled that a deeply religious father who kept some of his children isolated from the outside world for years in a remote farmhouse can’t stand trial on charges including child sexual abuse because he has been incapacitated by a stroke. The decision Thursday came after prosecutors last month asked the court in the northern city of Assen to drop the case because the 68-year-old suspect wasn’t fit to stand trial. It brings to an end a case that made headlines around the world after one of the man’s sons raised the alarm and authorities discovered the father had been living with six of his children in the farmhouse in the eastern Netherlands.