China announces “over 6%” economic growth target, tech plans

BEIJING (AP) — China’s top economic official has announced a healthy growth target and plans to become a more self-reliant technology leader amid tension with Washington and Europe over trade, Hong Kong and human rights. Premier Li Keqiang said the ruling Communist Party is aiming for economic growth of “over 6%” as it rebounds from the coronavirus pandemic. Li was delivering a report on government plans to China’s ceremonial legislature. China became the only major country to grow last year, eking out a 2.3% expansion after the then-unprecedented step of shutting down most of its economy to fight the coronavirus.