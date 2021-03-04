China legislature to deliberate Hong Kong electoral changes

BEIJING (AP) — A spokesman for China’s ceremonial legislature says the body will deliberate changes to Hong Kong’s electoral system during its annual session starting this week. That appears to add to concerns that Beijing intends to shut opposition voices out of the city’s political process entirely. National People’s Congress spokesperson Zhang Yesui said the changes are aimed at ensuring Hong Kong’s political system will “keep abreast of the times” under the principle of “patriots” administering the city. Officials have insisted that only those who prove themselves sufficiently loyal to Beijing and the ruling Communist Party may hold office.