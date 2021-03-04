California to give 40% of vaccine to Latino, high-risk areas

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California will begin setting aside 40% of all vaccine doses for the state’s most vulnerable neighborhoods in an effort to inoculate people most at risk from the coronavirus more quickly. The doses will be spread among 400 ZIP codes where there are about 8 million people eligible for shots. Advocates for health and racial justice cheered the move given the disproportionate number of cases and deaths among Latinos. Gov. Gavin Newsom said sending more vaccine to hard-hit neighborhoods is the right thing to do and critical to opening up the economy. This is the latest change in an ever-evolving system to get California’s nearly 40 million residents vaccinated.