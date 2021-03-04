Billie Jean King memoir ‘All In’ to be published in August

NEW YORK (AP) — Billie Jean King has a memoir coming this summer, and she calls it a journey to her “authentic self.” Alfred A. Knopf announced Thursday that “All In: An Autobiography” will be published Aug. 17. It will cover the highlights of her celebrated and groundbreaking tennis career, including her 39 Grand Slam titles and her defeat of Bobby Riggs in the famous “Battle of the Sexes” match in 1973. The 77-year-old King will also write about her activism on behalf of women in tennis and beyond. She’ll address such private struggles as an eating disorder and acknowledging her sexual identity.