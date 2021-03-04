Ban Ki-moon asked to act on complaint against Beijing Games

Former U.N. Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon is being asked to rule on an ethics complaint filed against the International Olympic Committee by a human-rights group representing Uyghurs and other ethnic minorities in China. Ban is the chairman of the IOC’s ethics commission. The World Uyghur Congress says an initial complaint asking the IOC to move the 2022 Winter Olympics from Beijing was largely ignored. The rights groups has written directly to Ban and is asking him to answer the legal brief. Right groups are pressuring sponsors, the IOC, and athletes to speak out against reported genocide and crimes against humanity involving Muslim Uyghurs and others being interned in camps in China.