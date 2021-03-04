Amazon opens first UK checkout-free grocery store in London

LONDON (AP) — Amazon has opened a cashier-free supermarket in London, its first bricks and mortar expansion outside the U.S. as the company bets on strong demand for its contactless shops. The online retailing giant opened the doors to its Amazon Fresh shop in West London’s Ealing neighborhood on Thursday, in what it said will be the first in a wave of shops in the British capital using its automated checkout technology. Shoppers use a smartphone app to scan a QR code so they can enter the store. Cameras and sensors track what’s taken off shelves. Purchases are charged to an Amazon account after leaving.