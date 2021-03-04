Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways reports $1.7 billion loss in 2020

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Abu Dhabi’s national carrier Etihad has reported core operating losses of $1.7 billion in 2020. The decline in revenue reflects the severe toll of the coronavirus pandemic on the long-troubled airline that has lost billions in recent years. Etihad on Thursday reported revenues of $2.7 billion in 2020 compared to $5.6 billion the year before. But the airline, one of the Middle East’s top carriers, struggled with financial losses long before the pandemic wiped out the global aviation industry. Since 2016, Etihad has lost a total of $5.62 billion. Passenger traffic plummeted to just 4.2 million travelers from 17.5 million the year before.