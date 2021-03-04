9 in SUV have major injuries in border crash that killed 13

El CENTRO, Calif. (AP) — The California Highway Patrol says nine migrants in an SUV packed with 25 people that drove through an opening in a border wall suffered major injuries after their vehicle slammed into a tractor-trailer and killed 13 others inside. Seventeen occupants in the 1997 Ford Expedition were Mexican _ 10 who died and seven who were injured. Two Guatemalans had major injuries. The CHP says the youngest injured was a 15-year-old girl whose name and nationality are undetermined. The 68-year-old driver of the tractor-trailer is also seriously injured. They are being treated at four Southern California hospitals.