At least 7 Myanmar policemen cross into India seeking refuge

NEW DELHI (AP) — Officials in northeastern India say they have detained at least seven Myanmar policemen who entered India seeking refuge after the country’s powerful military ousted the elected government in a coup. They say four arrived on Feb. 18 and three others on Wednesday. The three recent arrivals said they fled because they were being sought by the Myanmar military after refusing to obey orders. India shares a long border with Myanmar, where more than 50 people, mostly peaceful protesters, have been killed by security forces since the Feb. 1 military coup.