Yemen’s rebels say latest US sanctions will prolong the war

CAIRO (AP) — Yemen’s rebels say the U.S. sanctions on two of their military leaders would prolong the conflict in the improvised Arab country. The U.S. has slapped sanctions on two Houthi leaders allegedly for their roles in cross-border attacks on Saudi Arabia, battling Iran-backed rebels, and shipping vessels in the Red Sea. A Houthi spokesman says the sanctions have showed that the U.S. “does not attempt to stop the aggression and lift the siege on Yemen.” Yemen’s war started in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country’s north. The Saudi-led coalition intervened months later to dislodge the rebels and restore the internationally recognized government.