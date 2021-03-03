With Biden’s backing, Dems revive bill to overhaul policing

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats have rushed to pass the most ambitious effort in decades to overhaul policing. Leaders avoided clashes with moderates in their own party who were wary of reigniting the “defund the police” debate that they say hurt them during last fall’s election. The sweeping measure was approved late Wednesday. The legislation bans chokeholds and “qualified immunity” for law enforcement while easing requirements for prosecutors to pursue misconduct charges. Some Republicans argue that the proposed legislation would slash police force budgets. It doesn’t do that. The bill will have a more difficult path in the Senate.