Widow of Dallas officer slain by Lee Harvey Oswald dies

DALLAS (AP) — Marie Tippit, the widow of the Dallas police officer killed by Lee Harvey Oswald about 45 minutes after the assassination of President John F. Kennedy, has died. She was 92. Her son said she died Tuesday at a hospital in the East Texas city of Sulphur Springs after being diagnosed with pneumonia following a positive test for COVID-19. She was a 35-year-old mother of three when her husband, Officer J.D. Tippit, was killed on Nov. 22, 1963. Her family says she was devoted to them and helping others.