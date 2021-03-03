Video of North Carolina K-9 training prompts investigation

SALISBURY, N.C. (AP) — Officials say an investigation of K-9 training is underway after video showed a North Carolina officer lifting a dog by a leash and slamming the animal into the side of a police vehicle. Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes told news outlets Tuesday he couldn’t comment in detail on what happened. Stokes says the dog wasn’t hurt or stunned and has since been separated from the officer. The video shows the officer swinging the dog by a leash before slamming it into a police SUV and shoving it inside the vehicle. Stokes says an outside agency will be investigating. The department is reviewing its K-9 policy and guidelines. The officer’s name wasn’t immediately released.