US forces: Rockets hit airbase in Iraq hosting US troops

BAGHDAD (AP) — The U.S.-led coalition in Iraq says at least 10 rockets have targeted an Iraqi military base in western Iraq that hosts American troops. The rockets struck Ain al-Asad airbase in Anbar province at 7:20 a.m. on Wednesday. That’s according to coalition’s spokesman Col. Wayne Marotto. It was not immediately known if there were any casualties. It was the first attack since the U.S. struck Iran-aligned militia targets along the Iraq-Syria border last week. It comes two days before Pope Francis is scheduled to visit Iraq in a much anticipated trip that will include Baghdad, southern Iraq and the northern city of Irbil.