Under-fire Scottish leader defends handling of sex claims

LONDON (AP) — Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has strongly denied being part of a plot against her predecessor. She was testifying under oath Wednesday in a political saga that is tearing apart her party and imperiling her position as Scotland’s leader. Sturgeon defended the way her government handled sexual assault claims against former First Minister Alex Salmond, saying allegations against powerful people must not be “ignored or swept under the carpet.” Salmond was tried and acquitted last year on sexual assault charges. He claims the allegations by nine women were part of a conspiracy to wreck his political career. He accuses Sturgeon of lying about when she learned of the allegations and of breaching conduct rules for ministers — claims she denies.