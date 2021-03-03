Top EU official vows more support for Ukraine

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — A top European Union official has promised to expand support for Ukraine, saying that “there is no Europe without Ukraine.” European Council President Charles Michel noted that “the EU-Ukraine Association Agreement is the most ambitious, comprehensive agreement the EU has with another country.” Michel, on his first visit to Ukraine, held talks Wednesday with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv a day after they visited the area near the separatist conflict in the country’s east. Michel noted that the EU has already provided 190 million euros for Ukraine to help it fight the coronavirus and is helping Ukraine gain access to vaccines and pledged to “personally engage to speed up the delivery.”