Syrian pound hits record low as economic crisis worsens

BEIRUT (AP) — The Syrian pound has hit a record low just days before the Arab country marks the 10th anniversary of a conflict that has left hundreds of thousands dead and large swaths destroyed. On Wednesday morning, the U.S. dollar was trading on the black market at 4,000 pounds. The drop has increased the misery of many Syrians who have been struggling to make ends meet with a sharp increase in commodity prices. The official price remains 1,256 Syrian pounds to the dollar. Syria’s local currency has been hit hard by the war, corruption, Western sanctions and more recently a financial and economic collapse in neighboring Lebanon.