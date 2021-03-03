Study: Employment rose among those in free money experiment

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A study of people in California who got $500 a month for free says they used it to pay off debt and get full-time jobs. The Stockton Economic Empowerment Demonstration launched in February 2019. It gave 125 people $500 a month from private donations and not tax dollars. A pair of independent researchers reviewed data from the first year of the experiment and released their findings on Wednesday. They found 28% of the people had full-time jobs when the program began. One year later, it was 40%. The study only covered the first year of the program and did not overlap with the pandemic.