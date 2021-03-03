Greece: Thousands spend night outdoors after powerful quake

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Fearful of returning to their homes, thousands of people in central Greece are spending the night outdoors after a powerful earthquake, felt across the region, damaged homes and public buildings. The shallow, magnitude-6.0 quake struck near the central city of Larissa. One man was hurt by falling debris but no serious injuries were reported. But strong aftershocks kept many residents outdoors as they await building inspections. The earthquake was also felt in neighboring Albania and North Macedonia, and as far north as Kosovo and Montenegro.