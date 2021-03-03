Spanish king’s sisters vaccinated on trip to see dad in UAE

MADRID (AP) — The sisters of Spanish King Felipe VI have acknowledged that they were administered COVID-19 vaccines during a visit to the United Arab Emirates. In a statement published by a Spanish newspaper, the Infantas Elena and Cristina said that they were “offered the possibility” of receiving vaccines while in Abu Dhabi to visit their father and former monarch, Juan Carlos I. Their statement came a day after Spanish online newspaper reported their vaccinations. Elena is 57 and Cristina is 55. Spain is still only administering vaccines to the very elderly and essential workers. Juan Carlos I left Spain in August amid investigations into alleged financial wrongdoing.