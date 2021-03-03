Spanish food delivery workers march for law on their status

MADRID (AP) — Food delivery workers have staged protests across Spain, urging the government to approve a promised law granting them the right to choose between being company staff or self-employed. Media reports said more than 2,000 delivery riders gathered to protest in at least 10 Spanish cities on Wednesday. The proposed legal changes are the latest to affect companies and workers in the gig economy. Last month, Britain’s top court ruled that Uber drivers should be classed as “workers” and not self-employed. Digital platforms offering food deliveries, such as Deliveroo, Uber and Glovo, have boomed in Europe during the COVID-19 pandemic as people spend more time staying at home.