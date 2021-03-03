South Korea’s first known transgender soldier found dead

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea’s first known transgender soldier, who protested the military’s decision last year to discharge her for undergoing gender reassignment surgery, has been found dead at her home. A fire department official said rescue workers found the body of Byun Hui-su. Byun, who had been a staff sergeant and tank driver, pleaded to be allowed to continue serving as a female soldier after the army discharged her in January 2020, triggering criticism by human rights advocates who saw the decision as discriminatory. South Korea prohibits transgender people from joining the military and the army rejected Byun’s petition for reinstatement in July last year.