Solid sign-ups for Biden’s new ‘Obamacare’ coverage offer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal officials say more than 200,000 people have signed up for insurance coverage in the first two weeks after President Joe Biden re-opened HealthCare.gov as part of his coronavirus response. The solid start to the three-month special enrollment period indicates a pent-up demand for health insurance as the COVID-19 pandemic approaches the one-year mark and many people remain unemployed or unable to work as many hours as they did before the outbreak. The sign-up opportunity for subsidized private health plans remains open through May 15.