Coast Guard ends search for helicopter in waters off Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search in waters off Alaska for an overdue helicopter piloted by the former head of Alaska’s largest tribal health care organization. Andy Teuber is the former head of the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium. He resigned last week after allegations of sexual misconduct surfaced against him. Teuber left Anchorage about Tuesday in a black and white Robinson R66 helicopter enroute to Kodiak Island. He did not arrive, prompting the search. A former assistant at the Alaska Native Tribal Health Consortium accused Teuber of sexual misconduct. He abruptly resigned last week but denied the allegations in a story published by the Anchorage Daily News and ProPublica.