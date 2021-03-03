Rwanda receives 1st batch of COVID-19 vaccines

KIGALI, Rwanda (AP) — Rwanda is receiving its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines from the global COVAX initiative. Shots are set to begin on Friday for the most vulnerable citizens in the country of 12 million people. Rwanda has received 240,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, with 102,960 Pfizer doses expected later Wednesday. Health Minister Daniel Ngamije says the country’s target is to vaccinate 30% of the population by the end of this year, and 60% by the end of 2022. Rwanda has recorded 19,111 cases and 265 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.