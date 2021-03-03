Projects GOP tied to Pelosi, Schumer dropped from virus bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republicans opposed to a $1.9 trillion COVID relief package have pointed to two transportation projects as examples of pork that would politically benefit Democrats leaders Chuck Schumer and Nancy Pelosi. Now, those projects are out of the bill. The projects represented just a fraction of the overall bill’s cost, but they became popular talking points for Republicans lining up in opposition to the measure and seeking to label it as bloated and unfocused. A spokesperson for Speaker Nancy Pelosi says it’s “unclear how Republicans will justify their opposition” to the bill now.