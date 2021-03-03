Oklahoma prosecutor urges panel to reject inmate’s claims

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma County’s top prosecutor is asking the state’s Pardon and Parole Board to reject a commutation request from a death row inmate. Julius Jones’ case has drawn national attention. He’s scheduled for a commutation hearing next week. Jones was convicted of murder and sentenced to die for the 1999 shooting death of Edmond businessman Paul Howell. Jones has maintained his innocence. His attorneys have suggested an accomplice actually killed Howell. But District Attorney David Prater outlined the evidence against Jones in a 15-page letter. He urged the five-member parole board to reject Jones’ request for a commutation.