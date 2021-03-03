Reports: Myanmar security forces shoot dead 6 protesters

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar security forces have shot and killed at least six people, according to accounts on social media and local news reports. The violence Wednesday comes as authorities extend their lethal crackdown on protests against last month’s coup. Videos from various locations showed security forces firing slingshots at demonstrators, chasing them down and even brutally beating an ambulance crew. Demonstrators have regularly flooded the streets of cities across the country since the military seized power on Feb. 1 and ousted the elected government of leader Aung San Suu Kyi. The coup reversed years of slow progress toward democracy in the Southeast Asian nation after five decades of military rule.