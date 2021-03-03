Mississippi River cities join project to map plastic litter

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Cities along the Mississippi River will take part in a global system to determine where plastic pollution comes from and how it ends up in waterways. Officials said Wednesday the project is a first step toward solving one of the top environmental crises for the world’s oceans. The project enables “citizen scientists” using a mobile application to log types and locations of litter found along the river. The Mississippi drains 40% of the continental U.S. and sends huge volumes of plastics into the Gulf of Mexico.