Man accused of QAnon vandalism at ‘America’s Stonehenge’

SALEM, N.H. (AP) — Police have made an arrest following a 15-month-long investigation into vandalism at a group of rock configurations in New Hampshire called “America’s Stonehenge.” Fifty-one-year-old Mark Russo, of New Jersey, has been charged with one count of felony criminal mischief, accused of defacing the stone in Salem in September 2019. A lawyer entered a not guilty plea on his behalf Tuesday. Police said the rock tablet appeared to have been damaged by a power tool, as well as knocked over. It was carved with a motto affiliated with the QAnon conspiracy theory. The site has drawn believers who say it’s 1,000 or more years old, and skeptics who say the evidence suggests it was the work of a 19th century shoemaker.