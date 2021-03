Las Vegas Sands sells the Venetian, Sands Expo for $6.25B

Las Vegas Sands is selling the Venetian casino resort and Sands Expo and Convention Center for $6.25 billion. In the two-part deal, VICI Properties will buy the property and all assets associated with the Venetian Resort Las Vegas and the Sands Expo for $4 billion. Apollo Global Management will acquire the operations of the Venetian for $2.25 billion. The global pandemic broadsided Las Vegas, shuttering the Strip where Las Vegas Sands is the biggest operator. The sale comes just two months after the death of CEO and Chairman Sheldon Adelson, who transformed the landmark Las Vegas casino that was once a hangout of Frank Sinatra’s Rat Pack into a towering Italian-inspired complex.