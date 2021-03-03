Kenya receives receives 1 million vaccines from COVAX

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya has received just over 1 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine in the first batch from the global COVAX initiative that was created to ensure that low- and middle-income countries have fair access to vaccines. The health minister says the vaccines will be administered to some 400,000 medical workers and the rest will go to other frontline workers such as teachers and police officers. He says that “we have been fighting the pandemic with rubber bullets but what we have acquired today is equivalent, metaphorically speaking, to bazookas and machine guns.”