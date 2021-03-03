House prepares to pass landmark voting rights, ethics bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats are poised to pass a sweeping elections and ethics bill, offering it up as a powerful counterweight to voting rights restrictions advancing in Republican-controlled statehouses. House Resolution 1 touches on virtually every aspect of the electoral process. The measure would restrict partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts and strike down hurdles to voting. It also would bring transparency to a murky campaign finance system that allows wealthy donors to anonymously bankroll political causes. To Republicans, the measure would herald a massive expansion of the federal government’s role in elections.