House passes sweeping voting rights bill over GOP opposition

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Democrats approved sweeping voting and ethics legislation over unanimous Republican opposition, advancing to the Senate what would be the largest overhaul of the U.S. election law in at least a generation. The bill was approved Wednesday night on a near party-line 220-210 vote. It would restrict partisan gerrymandering of congressional districts, strike down hurdles to voting and bring transparency to a murky campaign finance system that allows wealthy donors to anonymously bankroll political causes. Democrats have presented it as a powerful counterweight to voting rights restrictions advancing in Republican-controlled statehouses across the country. Republicans have criticized it as an unwanted federal infringement in state elections.