Head of Poland’s Shakespeare theater, Jerzy Limon, dies

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Jerzy Limon, a Polish academic who was honored by Queen Elizabeth II for creating and directing a Shakespeare theater and festival in Poland, has died of COVID-19. He was 70. A spokeswoman for the Gdansk Shakespeare Theater said Limon died at a hospital in Gdansk in northern Poland. Limon was a professor, a translator and writer specializing in Shakespeare and Elizabethan theater. He was the creator of the Gdansk Shakespeare Theater, a replica of an Elizabethan-era theater which opened in 2014. Britain’s Prince Charles and Poland’s Oscar-winning movie director Andrzej Wajda were patrons of the project. Prince William and his wife Kate, the Duchess of Cambridge, took a tour of the theater with Limon in 2017.